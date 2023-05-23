ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. Power Corporation implements compensation law for service default

May 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) implemented the compensation law made by the U.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission more than three years ago under which compensation will be provided to all eligible complainants within a maximum of 60 days from the date of lodging the complaints in relation to service default as well as their compensation claim in case the complaint is not resolved within the specified time period.

“The consumers can register their complaint about a service default as well as their compensation claim on the corporation’s 1912 toll-free number in case the complaint is not resolved within the specified time-frame. The compensation number will be generated online separately to the consumer concerned and the claim too will be processed online. Compensation will be provided to all eligible complainants within a maximum of 60 days from the date of lodging the complaint,” the order issued by UPPCL chairman M. Devraj on Monday reads. The UPPCL implemented the compensation law through an online software.

