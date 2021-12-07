U.P. polls | BJP's politics of hatred will be rejected, says Jayant Chaudhary as he formally announces alliance with SP

Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav held their first joint rally on Tuesday, December 7 in Meerut

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday formally announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said if they come to power in Uttar Pradesh next year, the first work will be to build a memorial for "martyrs" of the farmers' protest.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State for the recent leak of a government competitive examination question paper and subsequent cancellation of the test, Mr. Chaudhary said because of such incidents youngsters are not getting appointments, and they have to migrate and work in other places.

The BJP will get a befitting reply from the people in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year as they have understood its politics of hatred, the RLD chief said while addressing a rally along with SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Meerut.

Talking about the alliance, Mr. Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh ji and I are together, and I am making an announcement in this regard. The first work our double-engine government will do is to construct a memorial for martyr farmers, who died during farmers' protest here in the land of Chowdhury Charan Singh." The BJP talks of "hatred" and "our Babaji (Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath) starts with Aurangzeb and ends with the Kairana exodus", the RLD leader said.

The BJP during the last assembly elections had claimed that many Hindu families had migrated from Kairana town in fear of criminals. The claim of migration has been contested by some political parties.

"The paper (competitive exam) is leaked, youths are not getting appointments. Youths from here migrate due to lack of opportunities and work in other states. Now this time, people will not fall in the trap of nafrat ki baatein (talks of hatred)," he said.

The RLD leader said, "Babaji becomes angry very fast. You have never seen him smiling. He smiles only when he is with bacchde (calves). I ask you people to free him so that he can play with his calves for 24 hours. He cannot handle government files." Hailing the farmers' agitation, Mr. Chaudhary said, "I appreciate farmers for winning a big battle and forcing (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, probably for the first time, to bow before them." He was referring to the repeal of three central farm laws that had triggered a year of protests.

"In Lakhimpur Kheri farmers were crushed. Over 700 of them died during the agitation (against the laws)," he said.

On October 3, during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people were killed, including four farmers and two BJP workers.

Mr. Chaudhary asked people to be there in Aligarh on December 23 on Kisan Diwas for another rally.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Yadav remembered Chowdhury Charan Singh, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and farmers leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, and highlighted their contribution to making an egalitarian society. "Now, the BJP will be wiped out from the state. This time there would be sunset of the BJP forever in West Uttar Pradesh," he said. "Kisanon ka inquilab hoga, 2022 me badlav hoga (There will be revolution by farmers and change in 2022)," Mr. Yadav said.