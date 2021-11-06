U.P. polls | Adityanath warns people against parties which equate Sardar Patel with Jinnah

“We have to understand the mindset of the elements, who are trying to equate Sardar Patel with Jinnah.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned people against political parties which equate Sardar Vallabhai Patel with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an apparent reference to a recent remark by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying of a government medical college in Auraiya and inaugurating other projects, Mr. Adityanath, without naming Mr. Yadav, said, "a leader of a party had a few days back in a speech attempted to equate Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the man who symbolised the unity of India, with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who divided the country. The entire state should reject such shameful and condemnable remarks."

"Sardar Patel, who symbolised India's integrity, united over 563 kingdoms with India (at the time of Independence). We have to understand the mindset of the elements, who are trying to equate Sardar Patel with Jinnah. Sardar Patel united the country, while Jinnah divided the country, both cannot be contemporaries ('samkaksh'). Sardar Patel was a 'rashtranayak' (national hero), but Jinnah was the one to break the unity of India. We have to remain alert of people who are trying to equate them," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief had on Sunday spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for India's independence.

Mr. Yadav had lavished praise on Patel on his 146th birth anniversary but raised eyebrows at one point when he appeared to equate the four leaders, including Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Speaking on the law and order front, Mr. Adityanath said that the image of the State is changing.

"Earlier, professional criminals and mafia had made the lives of the poor, traders and women miserable. Earlier, there was a race to embrace the mafia elements, and derive political mileage. But, today everybody knows that bulldozers are running over the mafia, and it can also run over those who give refuge to the mafia," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that every person knows that there is zero tolerance towards criminals.

"Earlier, there were riots during festivals, and there were attacks on faith during festivals, and a loot of earnings of the traders. This was an attack on the faith of the common man, and false cases were registered against citizens and (party) workers, and they were sent to jail.

"But, in the past four-and-half years, not a single riot has taken place, and those attempting to riot have been told that their coming seven generations will get tired (of paying fine), but will not be able to complete it. Hence, you should stop indulging in riots, stop playing with the faith, and if you do so, then it (fine) will be recovered with interest," Mr. Adityanath said.

He also said that a "sensitive" government works without any discrimination.

"There is no discrimination in the development schemes, and everybody is availing benefits in an equal manner. But, does not indulge in appeasement," the Chief Minister added.