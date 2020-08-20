U.P. police’s authority waning, says BJP MLA

Agarwal slams two senior officials

A senior BJP MLA from Gorakhpur on Thursday trained his guns on two senior officials concerned with the law and order in Uttar Pradesh, asking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to replace them with “capable” officials if he wanted to protect his image.

In a reply to a tweet, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, MLA, posted that the authority of the police was waning in the State. Mr. Agarwal also accused the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of failing to discharge their duties.

Though Mr. Agarwal deleted his tweet, while talking to The Hindu he confirmed he made the post. He reiterated his stance and said he had been trying to draw attention of the two senior officials towards the police inaction in a murder case in Lakhimpur Kheri but did not get any response from them.

Mr. Agarwal said a man was murdered in Kanshiram Colony of Lakhimpur Kheri district last month but the police were yet to take any action.

If a person delayed filing an FIR, it was considered mala fide, similarly a delay in action by the police would also be considered mischievous, said the legislator.

Mr. Agarwal, however, clarified that his critical post did not mean he was rebelling against his government or the Chief Minister and stressed that there was “internal democracy” in his party.