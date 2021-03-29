U.P. policemen blame rats for ‘missing’ liquor

Etah (U.P.)

A probe has been initiated into a claim by the officials of a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.

A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have gone missing from the Kotwali Dehat police station here and a case has been registered against Station House Officer Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh. However, a general diary at the police station mentions that 239 cartons have been damaged by rats, which, the senior police officer said, seems to be fishy and unacceptable.

Etah Superintendent of Police Udai Shankar Singh on Sunday confirmed the development and said that a probe is on.

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, a police officer from Aligarh who is probing the case, said, “Efforts are on to ascertain as to where the seized liquor has gone.”