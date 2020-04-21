U.P. policeman suspended for assaulting S-I

A head constable was suspended and booked on Tuesday after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a sub-inspector with a lathi in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. A 33-second footage of the incident was widely shared on social media following which action was taken against the head constable. In the video, Head Constable Ram Asray was seen hitting S-I Ramesh Chauhan with his lathi at a picket duty in the Kotwali area. The head constable lands at least six-eight blows on the S-I. The S-I asked Mr. Asray to stand guard when he found him sitting, said the police.