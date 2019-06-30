U.P. Police told to list top criminals

Every police station must prepare a list of 10 most notorious criminals in its area and police officers should work pro-actively to prosecute them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

“It is only when a criminal is prosecuted that the public will start trusting the police. So the police should not only prosecute criminals, but also publicise their punishment,” he told officers during a review meeting on law and order here.

Mr. Adityanath, during the meeting that also discussed development in Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Amroha districts, directed officers to upgrade technology to improve monitoring and screening of probable criminals.

“Use better technology to prevent criminals from committing crime. There is no need to wait for the criminal to commit any crime. Identify him, foil criminal activity,” he said.

The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Saharanpur and Moradabad.

“We need to bring the crime rate in the State to its lowest level. For this, we must increase foot patrolling. Though we have improved on crime rate in western Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to do better. Senior officers must hold Janata Durbar for at least one hour every day and address the problems of the common man,” he said.

“Only by resolving the problems of the public, can we reduce crime against women, be it harassment, dowry deaths, domestic violence and others,” he said.

Anti-Romeo squads

Mr. Adityanath asked the officers to activate the “anti-Romeo squads” as colleges and schools in the State will re-open on July 1 after summer holidays.

“We must be prepared to pre-empt any crime against girls and should not allow any such activities to discourage them from pursuing their studies. Identify hotspots and increase police patrolling in those areas,” he said.

Safety of stray cattle

The Chief Minister also asked officers to ensure safety of stray cattle.

“Our society is very sensitive about cow and any damage to cow will have long-term impact on social harmony. Ensure that cow shelters are fully functional and no cow is taken to any slaughterhouse,” he said.

Mr. Aditynath directed officials to increase vigil on activities relating to illegal mining, illegal slaughterhouses and other crimes.

He also asked officials to keep a check on jailed criminals.