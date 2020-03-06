U.P. Police put up hoardings identifying anti-CAA protesters accused of violence

LUCKNOW

06 March 2020 11:30 IST

They have been asked to pay for damage to public property

The Uttar Pradesh Police has put up several hoardings across the city identifying people who have been accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Lucknow last December.

In the hoardings, the names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused are listed.

Those identified have been asked to pay for damage to public and private property during the arson and vandalism within a stipulated time or have their properties seized by the district administration. The total damage listed in the hoardings amount to ₹1.55 crore.

As many as 57 persons have been identified in separate hoardings that have come up in four police station areas, Hazratganj, Thakurganj, Hasanganj and Qaiserbagh.

One of them, with 28 names, put up at the prominent Hazratganj intersection, next to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, asks them to pay up over ₹64 lakh.

A banner naming anti-CAA protesters at Hazratganj in Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: Omar Rashid

Those served notices in this hoarding include retired IPS officer S.R Darapuri, lawyer and activist Mohammad Shoaib, Congress member Sadaf Jafar, teacher Robin Verma, cultural activist Deepak Kabir and Dalit activist Pawan Rao Ambedkar.

It is not clear why the Lucknow police and administration publicised the names of the people served notices as they had already been issued notices by magistrates and asked to pay the amount within 30 days or face confiscation of their properties.

Many of the accused mentioned in the hoardings were earlier granted bail by a local court.

They had earlier said they would challenge the notices issued to them in court.

Sadaf Jafar also named

Sadaf Jafar, one of those featuring on the hoardings, said her name came up on a day when she had got a stay on her property attachment notice. She is seeking legal help once again.

“We are exposed to mob lynching now,” she said, expressing fear that the public display of her face and address could jeopardise the safety of her children and her.

“Just came back from Hazratganj, saw people clicking pictures of us closely. They are trying to break us by exposing us to humiliation and danger...But this only strengthens my grit to fight it legally as well as constitutionally “ she said.

Teacher Robin Verma, whose name also figured in the banner, said the administration was putting up photos and addresses of the accused when the matter was in court was an anti-constitutional act.

"If any anti-social elements attack my house the Lucknow district administration will be fully responsible for it," he said, adding that he would challenge this in court.