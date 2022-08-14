U.P. Police: Many places were on hit list of alleged Jaish operative

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Nadeem, an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police on Friday has revealed during interrogation that since 2018, he was in touch with JeM handlers in Pakistan and on their instruction was planning to conduct terrorist activities in many places in the State. Mr. Nadeem has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the ATS police station in Lucknow. He was also allegedly tasked to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

“In 2018, Nadeem came in online contact with Hakimullah, a member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him to another member, Saifullah. Nadeem created virtual IDs from India and sent them to Pakistani handlers so he may hide his digital footprint. Saifullah gave him a manual to make IEDs,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order). Mr. Nadeem was also said to be in touch with several handlers on Pakistan-Afghanistan border, who encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities. "He was in contact with several handlers on Pak-Afghan border, and they encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities here,” added Mr. Kumar. Police have also said that Mr. Nadeem was trained for lone-wolf attacks by knife and was ready to travel to Af-Pak region for further training.

Mr. Nadeem belongs to Kunda Kala village under Gangoh police station limits in Saharanpur district. The development comes days after an alleged Islamic State (IS) terrorist was arrested by the State ATS from Azamgarh. An illegal firearm along with materials used for making bomb was recovered from him.