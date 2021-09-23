U.P. police makes third arrest in connection with seer’s death

Mahant Narendra Giri. president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad , was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a third person in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, officials said.

Inspector Mahesh Singh, in-charge of the George Town police station, confirmed the arrest of Sandeep Tiwari, but he declined to comment on the time and place of the arrest.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found dead by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the seer's two disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari, were produced in a local court, which sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.

Anand Giri was charged with abetting the seer’s suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer.

Earlier, a purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman.

The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.