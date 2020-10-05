U.P. police launch probe into manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ghaziabad

Incident happened on October 3 when the Congress leader and party workers were on their way to Hathras

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have launched a probe into the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she and her party workers were stopped from crossing the DND flyover on their way to Hathras on Saturday.

In images of the incident that created outrage on social media, a police officer can be seen pushing her and grabbing Ms. Vadra’s kurta when she got out of her car and tried to shield a few workers.

“Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident with Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP headquarters has taken suo motu cognisance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior lady officer. Noida Police is committed to ensure safety and dignity of women,” said the Noida police in a statement.