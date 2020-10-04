Hathras gang rape | UP Police lathi-charge SP and RLD members

We are prepared to face the lathis: RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary.

The Uttar Pradesh Police lathi-charged Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal members outside the Hathras victim’s village on Sunday. An SP delegation was on a visit to the village to meet the family members of the victim. RLD Vice-President Jayant Chaudhary also met the family members.

Police sources said only five members were allowed as part of the delegation. “As a large number of party workers turned up and broke the barricading, the police had to use force,” said an official on duty.

Former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said the family didn’t want a CBI inquiry. “They have asked for an SC-monitored judicial inquiry. This incident has revealed the insensitive face of the government.”

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has been stopped near Aligarh. He was on the way to the Hathras village to meet the victim's family.

“People are anguished and the government should allow them to express their frustration. We are prepared to face the lathis,” RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary.

“It doesn’t matter what we feel, what matters is what the family wants. This gherabandi, creating pressure on the family should end. The SC guidelines are clear on the Narco test. It could not be done without the permission of the accused. In this case, the government is trying to subject the complainants to it. Have they done any crime by reporting the matter?” said Mr. Chaudhary.