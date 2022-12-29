ADVERTISEMENT

UP police issues notices to Prayagraj based deemed university officials in mass conversion case

December 29, 2022 03:33 am | Updated December 28, 2022 09:15 pm IST - Lucknow

In April, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against more than 50 people.

Mayank Kumar

The Uttar Pradesh police has issued notices to the chancellor and other high-ranking officials of Prayagraj-based Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), a deemed university, asking them to explain their role in an alleged conversion event held in April.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case issued notices to chancellor Dr. Jetti A. Oliver, vice-chancellor Bishop (Prof) Rajendra B. Lal and administrative official Vinod B. Lal. The IO, Amit Kumar Mishra, informed local mediapersons that their alleged role came to light during investigation of the case after which notices were issued to them to appear before the police on Thursday.

Fourteen persons, including the priest of the church, have been arrested in the case. The FIR has been registered under sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act-2021 and under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

