U.P. police book former State DGP for assaulting village head

September 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jagmohan Yadav, a former Director-General of Police (DGP), for allegedly threatening a village pradhan (head) in Jaunpur district over land dispute. The case against the former DGP is lodged at Mungra Badshahpur police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Chandresh Gupta, the head of Tarahati village.

“On September 11, when local lekhpal, Station House Officer (SHO) and other block-level officials went to settle the land dispute in the village, Mr. Yadav had altercation with the villagers led by Chandresh Gupta. It has been alleged that the pradhan was threatened and assaulted by the ex-DGP. We have lodged complaint under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC,” said Atar Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Machhalishahar.

He added the investigation is going on against the former head of Uttar Pradesh police and action will be taken as per law and rules. “Investigation is on, action will be taken as per law,” he said.

The complainant Mr. Gupta is also associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mr. Yadav, a 1983-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, served as the DGP of the State police between July 1 and December 31, 2015 and also led the Crime Branch and Crime Investigation Department (CID) as the Director-General between December 31, 2014, and June 30, 2015, when the Samajwadi Party (SP) government was in power with Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister.