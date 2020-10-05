Other States

U.P. police book Bhim Army chief, RLD leader over Hathras visit

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad visited the family of the woman who died after being allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by four men, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday lodged an FIR against Mr. Azad for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits large gatherings.

An FIR has also been registered against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary under Section 188 of the IPC. The police had lathi-charged RLD workers on Sunday after they tried to break a barricade at Boolagarhi village. Around 400 workers of the RLD and the Bhim Army have also been booked.

Mr. Chaudhary was protected by the workers, who formed a shield around him. He charged the police with being insensitive to the anguish the incident had caused to common people.

The leaders visited the family on Sunday and demanded justice and security for the family.

After meeting the family, Mr. Azad had demanded an investigation by a retired judge of the Supreme Court in a time-bound manner. He also demanded security for the family, considering dominant caste people were exerting pressure on the family.

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal told reporters that adequate security was being provided to the family members and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been stationed in the village.

