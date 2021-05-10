U.P. police begin probe into death of Thai woman

LUCKNOW

10 May 2021 04:07 IST

Posts linking my son to the death malicious: BJP MP

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday initiated a probe into the death of a Thai woman due to COVID-19 after several social media users, including the Opposition Samajwadi Party, linked a BJP Rajya Sabha MP’s son to her, claiming that she was a sex worker allegedly brought by him to Lucknow from Thailand for a huge sum of money.

MP Sanjay Seth demanded a police investigation after the allegations and posts linking his son to the woman’s death surfaced. He termed the reports fake.

Little is, however, independently known about the woman.

Mr. Seth wrote to Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K Thakur seeking an investigation into the matter, the credentials, other details of the ‘deceased’ woman’s stay in Lucknow, her call details and admission to a hospital.

“The contents of social media posts are concocted, fake and malicious, tarnishing social reputation of myself and my family,” Mr. Seth said on Sunday.

Following Mr. Seth’s letter, the Lucknow police said they initiated a probe under a team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Lucknow. The concerned persons are being questioned, police said, adding that action would be taken on the basis of the probe.

SP spokesperson I.P Singh had in a tweet alleged that Mr. Seth’s son had called a sex worker from Thailand and that she died in Lucknow due to COVID-19. He had asked the police to probe the case.

After Mr. Seth’s clarification distancing his family from the alleged case, Mr. Singh issued a rebuttal and demanded a CBI probe. Issuing a statement, Mr. Singh demanded that the police reveal if the autopsy of the woman was conducted and what was the cause of her death. On whose behest was the woman brought to Lucknow, he asked.