U.P. police arrest man for ‘threatening’ PM Modi, CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh police have picked up a 42-year-old trader from Odisha’s Cuttack district for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The man, identified as Sayyed Hassan Ahmed from Kushambi village under Salepur police station limits, was produced before a local court in Cuttack on Friday. The U.P. police secured a four-day remand.

“A two-member U.P. police team with help of our police arrested Mr. Ahmed from Kushambi village in connection with a case filed in Singhbali police station in U.P.’s Baghpat district,” said Nihar Mohanty, in-charge of Salepur police station. He said the State police was informed that the accused took to social media to threaten the PM and U.P. CM. “My son does not have any criminal antecedents. He has hardly used any provocative words [on social media]. We don’t know how U.P. police from Baghpat district landed here,” said the accused’s father.

