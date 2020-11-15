Other States

U.P. Police arrest Bulandshahr man for tweet against Narendra Modi

Saleem Khan (right) has been arrested by Bulandshar Police for tweeting a video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter/@bulandshahrpol  

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on November 15.

Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat Police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district’s cyber cell on November 14, an official said.

“The accused had posted a video on Twitter in which he had made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. Several people had notified the matter to the local police regarding the objectionable content after which the action was taken,” SHO Kotwali Dehat Narendra Kumar Sharma told PTI.

He said the accused, a local resident, is educated but there was no clarity on his occupation.

Mr. Khan has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Sharma added.

Related Topics
Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 8:15:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-police-arrest-bulandshahr-man-for-tweet-against-narendra-modi/article33102762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY