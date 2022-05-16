U.P. police allegedly shoot dead mother of cow slaughter suspect during raid at home 

Siddharthnagar district police said that it was not yet clear who shot the woman and alleged that villagers had attacked the team which had gone to conduct the raid

Siddharthnagar district police said that it was not yet clear who shot the woman and alleged that villagers had attacked the team which had gone to conduct the raid

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district have been accused of allegedly shooting dead a woman during a raid on her house to apprehend her son over reports of cow slaughter

However, police said on Monday that it was not yet clear who shot the woman and alleged that villagers had attacked the police team which had gone to conduct the raid.

Abdul Rehman, Roshni’s son, said he was sleeping at home on Saturday night when police came and tried to pick him up without any investigation or questioning. “They fired. My mother was hit by a bullet,” he told reporters outside a local hospital where his mother was declared dead.

Mr. Abdul Rehman arrived from Mumbai on May 9 to attend his sister’s marriage scheduled on May 22

Atiqur Rehman, his brother, said their mother had tried to prevent the police from taking away Mr. Abdul Rehman. Mr. Atiqur Rehman alleged the police shot his mother.

“They shot her and fled. They didn’t even pick her up,” he said.

Circle Officer Siddharthnagar Pradeep Kumar Yadav said police had gone to conduct a raid at the location when villagers surrounded the police team and started pelting stones at them. They also fired, said the officer.

One woman was shot at and she died during treatment, said Mr. Yadav, adding that it was being probed who fired the shot.

All allegations made by the family were being probed, he said.

Siddharthnagar Police said the woman died under “suspicious circumstances” when police arrived at the site.

The matter was being probed and legal action would be taken against whoever was found guilty, said the police in a statement on Twitter.

This is a second such incident in May in which the Uttar Pradesh police have been accused of killing a relative of an accused person or suspect during a raid. Recently, in Chandauli police was accused of beating to death the daughter of a Gangsters Act accused person, following which they were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.