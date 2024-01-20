U.P. plans to turn floral waste from Ayodhya temples into incense sticks

January 20, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Lucknow

With the Ram Temple set to be inaugurated on january 22, the Ayodhya administration is planning to make incense sticks from the flowers offered by devotees to deities. The administration is hoping that the initiative will generate employment opportunities for women working in self-help groups in the district.

Nine tonnes of floral waste from temples in Ayodhya is expected to be recycled daily after January 22. “In an innovative effort to maintain cleanliness within temple premises, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on a project to produce incense sticks through the processing of flowers offered in all Ayodhya Dham temples. Even after the conclusion of the Pran Pratistha programme, the Municipal Corporation will continue to create incense sticks from the flowers used on the temple premises, ensuring not only the cleanliness of the temple, but also preservation of flowers,” the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The State is anticipating a daily footfall of 2.2 million devotees in Ayodhya following the consecration ceremony. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Phool, a company, and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for collection and recycling of floral waste.

Parking arrangement

The administration has designated 51 parking spots in Ayodhya, with a capacity of 22,825 vehicles, for the consecration ceremony. Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised set-up. The designated locations include five spots on Ram Path, four on Dharma Path marg, one on Bhakti Marg and five on Parikrama Marg.

Six parking spaces located on Ram Path and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests. Over 1,225 vehicles of VVIP guests can be parked there. Stringent security measures, including drone surveillance, have been implemented at these parking facilities.