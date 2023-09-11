ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. plans to run e-buses under PM e-bus scheme across urban centres

September 11, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Lucknow

The proposal is to run 150 buses in cities like Lucknow, Ghaziabad. and Kanpur, while running 100 buses each Meerut, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj ,Bareilly, among others.

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh aims to get a giant share of 1,800 e-Buses out of 10,000 under the PM e-Bus Scheme. The buses will be functional in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Agra, Jhansi, Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Aligarh, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Rampur, and Saharanpur.

The State government Urban Development Ministry is preparing a proposal in this regard. The initiative aimed at promoting clean and sustainable public transportation through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in urban centres across India also finds mention in the joint statement issued by India and the United States after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Joe Biden reiterating the need for decarbonising the transport sector.

U.P. plans to run 150-150 buses in big cities and 50-50 in small cities. The proposal is to run 150 buses in cities like Lucknow, Ghaziabad. and Kanpur, while running 100 buses each Meerut, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj ,Bareilly, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Firozabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In August Union Cabinet approved the “PM-eBus Sewa” which also aims to enhance urban transportation efficiency and promote environmentally-friendly practices.

