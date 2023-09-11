HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. plans to run e-buses under PM e-bus scheme across urban centres

The proposal is to run 150 buses in cities like Lucknow, Ghaziabad. and Kanpur, while running 100 buses each Meerut, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj ,Bareilly, among others.

September 11, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh aims to get a giant share of 1,800 e-Buses out of 10,000 under the PM e-Bus Scheme. The buses will be functional in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Agra, Jhansi, Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Aligarh, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Rampur, and Saharanpur.

The State government Urban Development Ministry is preparing a proposal in this regard. The initiative aimed at promoting clean and sustainable public transportation through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in urban centres across India also finds mention in the joint statement issued by India and the United States after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Joe Biden reiterating the need for decarbonising the transport sector.

U.P. plans to run 150-150 buses in big cities and 50-50 in small cities. The proposal is to run 150 buses in cities like Lucknow, Ghaziabad. and Kanpur, while running 100 buses each Meerut, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj ,Bareilly, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Firozabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In August Union Cabinet approved the “PM-eBus Sewa” which also aims to enhance urban transportation efficiency and promote environmentally-friendly practices.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.