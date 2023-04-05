U.P. plans for teachers recruitment in non-government aided madrasas and minority institutions through new body

April 05, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is planning to form an integrated State Education Service Selection Commission for recruitment of teachers in non-government aided madrasas and minority educational institutions apart from appointment in other educational institutions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued guidelines for the formation of such commission while reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in U.P.

“Recruitment of different categories of teachers in the non-government aided minority junior high school and affiliated minority primary school, non-government aided high schools/intermediate colleges, government high school/ intermediate colleges, non-government aided high school / intermediate colleges, government and aided Sanskrit schools along with junior basic schools should be made through the new commission alone,” reads a U.P. government’s release.

The government’s proposed commission is likely to have a person holding an honorable post like that of a vice-chancellor of universities, or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), as its chairman while experienced educationists would be its members apart from representation of Other backward classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and women. U.P. commission will aim to ensure time-bound selection process.

Mr. Adityanath asked officials to present the proposal and outline about the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the commission. The commission would be an autonomous body.

In the state presently, separate boards and commissions are functional for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state.

Last year, the U.P. government conducted a survey on the state madrasas to gather information about the details of teachers and students, curriculum, and affiliation status. The government said through the survey it wants to connect students studying in Madrasas with modern education system and government welfare schemes.

The survey drew criticism from various quarters and led to a lot of debate in India’s most populous province with many Muslim organizations and all the major opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) targeting the state government alleging that the ruling dispensation led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is terrorising the Muslim community with such acts and indulging in a ‘malicious’ move to disparage Madrasa system.