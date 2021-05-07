U.P. Panchayat polls marked by 10 murders, 64 attempts to murder

LUCKNOW

07 May 2021 20:45 IST

The polls also recorded 71 cases of rioting, 3 cases of looting of booths and 13 cases of looting of ballot paper.

The recently-concluded Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh recorded 10 cases of murder, 64 cases of attempt to murder and over two dozen cases of looting of the ballot paper or ballot boxes, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The polls held in four phases of voting concluded with the counting on May 2-4.

The polls also recorded 71 cases of rioting, 3 cases of looting of booths, 13 cases of looting of ballot paper, 10 cases of looting or damage of ballot paper, eight cases of physical attacks at the voting centres, 17 cases of misbehaviour or assualt of voting officials and 105 other incidents of dispute and assault.

U.P. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the 2021 panchayat polls recorded 62% less crimes than the 2015 version.

The U.P. police headquarters directed all districts police heads to take action under the NSA and the Gangsters Act against all persons accused of serious offences during the panchayat polls.