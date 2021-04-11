U.P. panchayat elections | BJP cancels nomination of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife

Kuldeep Sengar was awarded life sentence by a Delhi court on December 20, 2019 for raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao

The BJP on Sunday said it had cancelled the nomination of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was convicted of rape in 2019, as its candidate in panchayat elections.

The step came after Ms. Sengar’s nomination drew criticism on social media.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said Ms. Sengar’s nomination from Unnao stood cancelled. “She won’t be the BJP candidate,” he told a television channel.

A Delhi court had, in 2019, sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.