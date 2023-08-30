U.P. orders probe over lathi charge on lawyers in Hapur; Bar council demands action

August 30, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday constituted a three-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Meerut to investigate all aspects of the incident related to the lathi charge on lawyers in Hapur district and submit the report within a week.

“U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of the Hapur incident. The order for the formation of a three-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Commissioner Meerut has been given by the Chief Minister. The Inspector General of Meerut and the Deputy Inspector General of Moradabad are the members of the inquiry committee. The committee has been directed to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit the report within a week,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawyers in the Hapur district were protesting against a police case lodged on a lawyer, Priyanka Tyagi, after which the police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge leading to injuries to at least half a dozen advocates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the incident, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh declared a State-wide strike by advocates on Wednesday (August 30) to protest against the alleged attack and asked the State Government to take strict action against guilty police officers.

Lawyers across the courts in the State abstained from work in protest over the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.