U.P. orders probe over lathi charge on lawyers in Hapur; Bar council demands action

Lawyers in the Hapur district were protesting against a police case lodged on a lawyer, Priyanka Tyagi, after which the police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge

August 30, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Advocates stage a protest near old High Court against the police lathi-charge on lawyers in Hapur, in Lucknow on August 30, 2023.

Advocates stage a protest near old High Court against the police lathi-charge on lawyers in Hapur, in Lucknow on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday constituted a three-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Meerut to investigate all aspects of the incident related to the lathi charge on lawyers in Hapur district and submit the report within a week.

“U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of the Hapur incident. The order for the formation of a three-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Commissioner Meerut has been given by the Chief Minister. The Inspector General of Meerut and the Deputy Inspector General of Moradabad are the members of the inquiry committee. The committee has been directed to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit the report within a week,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawyers in the Hapur district were protesting against a police case lodged on a lawyer, Priyanka Tyagi, after which the police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge leading to injuries to at least half a dozen advocates.

Given the incident, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh declared a State-wide strike by advocates on Wednesday (August 30) to protest against the alleged attack and asked the State Government to take strict action against guilty police officers.

Lawyers across the courts in the State abstained from work in protest over the incident. 

