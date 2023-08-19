U.P. orders no FIR against entrepreneurs, traders without investigation

August 19, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday order that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before registering a first information report (FIR) against traders and entrepreneurs in the State. The government aims to reduce the number of ‘baseless cases’ filed against business persons in Uttar Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Saturday that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before filing a First Information Report (FIR) against traders and entrepreneurs. This move aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businesspersons and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure. Now, FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against traders and entrepreneurs,” reads a Uttar Pradesh government release.

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a step to stop hindrance in accelerating the State’s development. The order, however, will not be applicable to any cases of cognisable offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is committed to ensuring that no hindrance is caused to the ease of doing business to accelerate the State’s development projects. Simultaneously, the government is determined to prevent any form of harassment against entrepreneurs, traders, owners of educational institutions, hospitals, construction companies, hotels, and others, as well as their managerial-level employees,” it added, claiming that due to the government’s initiatives investment of ₹36 lakh crore is proposed in Uttar Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT