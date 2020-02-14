U.P. Oppn. seeks judicial probe into deaths in anti-CAA clashes

The Opposition on Friday demanded a judicial probe into deaths during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleging that the casualties were caused in firing by police and BJP men.

The demand was raised in the State Assembly during the Zero Hour, when Opposition parties also pressed for a discussion on the issue.

Opposition MLAs walked into the Well of the House, creating a ruckus, when Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit turned down the notice for a discussion. The House was then adjourned for 30 minutes.

The SP sought a probe by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge into the deaths during the protests against the new citizenship law.

The Bahujan Samaj Party said a High Court judge should investigate.

“Hindus and Muslims fought together for the freedom of the country. Those who fought for freedom are being termed deshdrohi (traitors) while those who supported the British have become rashtrawadi (nationalists),” Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury said while demanding a discussion.

“During the anti-CAA protests, only Muslims were killed,” he said and claimed that there was firing by police and BJP men during the peaceful protests.

About 20 people were killed, mostly due to gunshot wounds, during protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20 over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna backed the police version that the deaths were not the result of police firing.

‘Blankets taken away’

Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra Mona too alleged police atrocities. “In Lucknow, police took away women protesters’ blankets and food at night. In Azamgarh, police filled water in a park at 2.30 a.m. to disperse women protesters,” she said.