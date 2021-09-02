The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer in Firozabad, where about 40 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue. Dinesh Kumar Premi will be the new CMO. He had earlier held the charge of the additional CMO in Hapur. CMO Neeta Kulshresth has been transferred from Firozabad as senior consultant of Aligarh’s Malkhan Singh District Hospital.
U.P. official moved after suspected dengue deaths
PTI
Lucknow,
September 02, 2021 04:06 IST
