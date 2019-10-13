Other States

U.P. official marries woman who accused him of sexual exploitation

A senior official in the Uttar Pradesh government married a woman, who had accused him of sexual exploitation, at a temple, Kushinagar ADM Bindhvasini Rai said.

On Friday, the woman had filed a complaint against Hapur Sub Divisional Magistrate Dinesh Kumar, accusing him of sexually abusing her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage, he said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she underwent abortion twice, Mr. Rai said.

Kumar, who was recently transferred to Hapur from Khadda, had come to Kushinagar on Friday to collect a few things from his house.

Based on the complaint, District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh immediately ordered a probe into the matter, Mr. Rai said.

But around midnight, the two got married in the presence of Sadar SDM Ramkesh Yadav and Hata SDM Pramod Tiwari, Mr. Rai said.

Kumar and the woman are natives of same district, he added.

