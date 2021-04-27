U.P. nearing 3 lakh mark in active COVID-19 cases

With over 52,000 active cases in Lucknow, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh is approaching the 3 lakh mark.

As per the State health department figures of April 25, U.P. has recorded more than 2.97 lakh active cases and 11,165 deaths so far.

From April 24 to April 25, the State recorded 208 new deaths and 35,614 fresh cases, while 25,633 persons recovered. Five districts — Lucknow (52,068), Varanasi (17,321), Kanpur (16,916), Prayagraj (16,333) and Meerut (11,455) — have over 10,000 active cases.

Seven districts, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri have between 5000-10,000 cases, while nine other districts have between 3,000-5000 active cases.

Only a dozen districts, out of the 75 in the State, have less than 1,000 active cases. Seventeen districts range between 1,000-2,000 active cases while the largest chunk, 22 districts, fall in the 2,000-3000 active cases category.