U.P. Minister’s brother quits after row over appointment

26 May 2021 23:19 IST

He had landed a job under EWS quota

Following the controversy surrounding his appointment under the Economically Weaker Sections quota, the brother of a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has resigned from the post of Assistant Professor in a university in Siddharthnagar.

Arun Kumar said on Wednesday that efforts were being made to tarnish the image of his elder brother and State Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi through a “baseless and offensive” allegation linking him to the appointment.

‘On merit’

Mr. Kumar was appointed as an assistant professor in the psychology department by the Siddharth University, a State university, on May 21. While the University and the Minister maintained that the appointment was made on merit and was valid, questions were raised about his securing the job under the EWS quota.

Both the Minister and the University, however, have said they were ready for a probe.

“There is no intervention by me in this matter. Nor do I want to say anything. It is a misfortune that he is my brother. If anyone has an objection, he can get it probed,” Mr. Dwivedi had said on May 23.

Vice-chancellor Surendra Dubey said Mr. Dwivedi’s resignation had been accepted.

“He has said it was due to personal reasons. It is one-line [resignation letter],... it does not mention any reasons,” Mr. Dubey told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar, announcing his resignation, said he wanted to protect the social and political honour of his brother. “Because of me I don’t want any baseless allegations to be levelled against my elder brother who is honest, diligent and has a clean political image.”

Probe demanded

Lucknow-based social activist Nutan Thakur said the matter did not end with the resignation.

He has written to the Chief Minister demanding an “independent probe” into how the Minister’s brother secured a job under the EWS quota in the first place.