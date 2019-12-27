Other States

U.P. Ministerrefuses to meet Muslim families

An Uttar Pradesh Minister on a visit here on Thursday refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them “upadravi” (vandals).

“Why should I go to vandals’ place? How can those who are involved in vandalism and put the entire country and State in arson be social,” Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal posed, defending his decision to not visit the homes of the two Muslim families.

“Why should I visit those who want to put Nahtaur/Bijnor in flames?” the Minister in-charge of the district shot back when asked to justify his decision.

Mr. Agarwal, the vocational education and skill development minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, did meet Om Raj Saini, who was injured in the violence that hit the district’s Nehtaur area, and his family.

Dec 27, 2019

