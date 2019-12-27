U.P. Ministerrefuses to meet Muslim families

An Uttar Pradesh Minister on a visit here on Thursday refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them “upadravi” (vandals).
“Why should I go to vandals’ place? How can those who are involved in vandalism and put the entire country and State in arson be social,” Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal posed, defending his decision to not visit the homes of the two Muslim families.
“Why should I visit those who want to put Nahtaur/Bijnor in flames?” the Minister in-charge of the district shot back when asked to justify his decision.
Mr. Agarwal, the vocational education and skill development minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, did meet Om Raj Saini, who was injured in the violence that hit the district’s Nehtaur area, and his family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.