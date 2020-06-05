U.P. Minister to undergo COVID-19 test

Suresh Khanna, a senior Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, has decided to undergo a COVID-19 test days after he visited a hospital in Meerut where positive patients were reported.

Mr. Khanna holds the finance, parliamentary affairs and medical education portfolios and is an eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur.

The Minister said he has gone under home quarantine on “medical advice” and would get himself tested on June 5.

“I am carrying out all official work from home and gathering information about the services in medical colleges through phone,” Mr. Khanna said in a tweet.

He, however, clarified, he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and was “completely healthy.”

On June 1, Mr. Khanna had carried an inspection of the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut and the Saharanpur Medical College. He had also allegedly met some of the patients. Following this, speculation over his health status grew.