U.P. Minister to undergo COVID-19 test

This follows his visit to a hospital in Meerut where positive cases were reported

Suresh Khanna, a senior Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, has decided to undergo COVID-19 test days after he visited a hospital in Meerut where positive cases were reported.

Mr. Khanna, who holds the Finance, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education portfolios, is an eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur.

Mr. Khanna said he had gone under home quarantine on “medical advice” and would get himself tested on June 5.

“I am carrying out all official work from home and gathering information about the services in medical colleges through phone”, he said in a tweet.

He, however, clarified that he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and was “completely healthy.”

On June 1, Mr. Khanna carried out an inspection of the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut and the Saharanpur medical college. He allegedly met some patients. Following this, speculation over his health status grew, eventually leading him to issue a clarification.

