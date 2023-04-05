U.P. Minister tests positive for COVID-19

April 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4, amid a gradual rise of cases across the State.

As many as 15 new people were infected in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 70. The number of infected cases increased to 640 in Uttar Pradesh, as per latest available figures till Tuesday. In the State, COVID-19 cases had increased 14 times in the last 20 days.

“I am cancelling all my scheduled programmes for the upcoming three days as I have tested COVID-positive. Those people who came in contact with me should get tested and take precautions,” wrote Mr. Shahi on social media.

Earlier last week, the U.P. government put all the frontline workers working in State Government as well as private hospitals on ‘alert mode’, while stepping up precautionary measures in light of rise in COVID-19 cases, in a few districts of the State.

The government instructed all the 75 district officials to keep intensive sampling and tracing at places where COVID-19 cases were reported.

It asked the district administration to send samples for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Apart from this, instructions were given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE kits, gloves, masks, equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.