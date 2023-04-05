HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Instructions were given by U.P. government to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE kits, gloves, masks, equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals

April 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. | Photo Credit: SUBIR ROY

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4, amid a gradual rise of cases across the State.

ALSO READ
Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 21,179

As many as 15 new people were infected in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 70. The number of infected cases increased to 640 in Uttar Pradesh, as per latest available figures till Tuesday. In the State, COVID-19 cases had increased 14 times in the last 20 days.

“I am cancelling all my scheduled programmes for the upcoming three days as I have tested COVID-positive. Those people who came in contact with me should get tested and take precautions,” wrote Mr. Shahi on social media.

Earlier last week, the U.P. government put all the frontline workers working in State Government as well as private hospitals on ‘alert mode’, while stepping up precautionary measures in light of rise in COVID-19 cases, in a few districts of the State.

The government instructed all the 75 district officials to keep intensive sampling and tracing at places where COVID-19 cases were reported.

It asked the district administration to send samples for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Apart from this, instructions were given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE kits, gloves, masks, equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.