UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

Lucknow

27 August 2020 16:36 IST

Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.

“After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor’s advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising

“I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested,” the minister said.