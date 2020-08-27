Other StatesLucknow 27 August 2020 16:36 IST
Comments
UP minister tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 27 August 2020 16:36 IST
Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.
“After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor’s advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested,” the minister said.
More In Other States
Read more...