Other States

UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.

“After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor’s advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested,” the minister said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 4:37:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-minister-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32456130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story