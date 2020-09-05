U.P. minister tests positive for coronavirus

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

“I got the test done today after having initial symptoms of COVID-19. The report has come positive. I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti tweeted.

The minister requested all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Over a dozen ministers of the UP government tested positive for the infection in the past a few days. Two ministers--Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan--have died from COVID-19.