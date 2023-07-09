HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. Minister compares Opposition unity against BJP with barking dogs against a powerful roaming elephant

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh had played down the Opposition challenge against it in 2024

July 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Lucknow:

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (independent charge) Manohar Lal Panth made a controversial remark in Jalaun district on July 9 comparing Opposition unity against the BJP with barking dogs against a powerful roaming elephant. “When elephant roams and does its work, dogs bark,” he said, when reporters asked him about Opposition unity.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh had played down the Opposition challenge against it in 2024. Earlier, when a huge banner at the Samajwadi Party State headquarters in Lucknow reading “U.P.+Bihar= Gayi Modi Sarkar” with photos of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and SP president Akhilesh Yadav made headlines amid speculations that Mr. Kumar may contest from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh in 2024 polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya mocked the idea, saying the Bihar Chief Minister needed the BJP to win in Bihar, forget about Uttar Pradesh. “In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Kumar was able to win two seats. His seat share increased with the face of Narendra Modi. Without the BJP, he cannot even win in Bihar, forget about Uttar Pradesh. In fact, he would not open his account here,” said Mr. Maurya.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.