U.P. man held for murdering ex-girlfriend, chopping her body into six parts

November 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Lucknow

According to the police, the accused had an affair with the victim. However, she got married to another person earlier this year

Mayank Kumar

In an incident similar to the Delhi Shraddha Murder Case, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his former girlfriend, chopping her body into six parts and dumping them. The victim was identified as Aradhana, who hailed from Ishaq Pur village in Azamgarh district.

On Sunday, when the police took the accused, Prince Yadav, to the spot where he had allegedly dumped the victim’s head, he fired at the personnel with a pistol. In a retaliatory fire, Mr. Yadav was shot in his leg.

According to the Azamgarh police, the accused had an affair with the victim. However, she got married to another person earlier this year.

The police said that on November 9, Mr. Yadav took the victim to a temple with the help of his friend, strangled her to death and chopped her body into six parts and threw them into a well.

He disposed the victim’s head in a nearby pond. The police have recovered the head and sent it for forensic examination. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused.

