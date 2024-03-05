U.P. man arrested by Navi Mumbai police for duping investors of lakhs

March 05, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Thane

Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people to invest in crypto trading and forex and cheating them of Rs. 60.2 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The Cyber police apprehended Anshuman Arman Singh (23) from Hariharpur in Uttar Pradesh on February 28, the official said.

Mr. Singh and his accomplice Mohnish Devendra Rajpal (36) allegedly targeted people on Facebook in December 2023 and lured them to invest in forex and crypto trading, he said.

The accused provided bank account details and coerced the victims to make online payments to the tune of Rs. 60.2 lakh, he said.

