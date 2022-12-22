Weekly off in U.P. madrasas may change to Sunday

December 22, 2022 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board is likely to discuss a proposal to change the weekly off in Uttar Pradesh madrasas from Friday to Sunday. In a separate meeting held on Tuesday to discuss service regulations some madrasa representative put forth the idea which is likely to be discussed in the next Board meeting. “In a meeting held on Tuesday to discuss madrasa service regulations, some madrasa representatives put forth the idea to change the weekly off from Friday to Sunday. It is one among many proposals which would be discussed in the Board’s next meeting. Many people opposed the idea,” board chairman Iftikar Ahmed Javed told The Hindu.

He added that the reports that the State was going to change the weekly off was not correct but he agreed that the suggestion had come to the Board.

The madrasa education system in Uttar Pradesh is making headlines for the last few months due to various reasons. Just a few months ago, the board made it compulsory for teachers and students to recite the national anthem before the start of the class, while in September the State government started the much-discussed survey to identify unrecognised madrasas. The survey led to a war of words, with all the major Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and many Muslim groups targeting the State government. BSP supremo Mayawati went on to say that the ruling dispensation was “terrorising” the Muslim community with such acts. The Minority Welfare Department has argued that through the survey the government wanted to check whether basic facilities were being provided to students in madrasas and how they could be brought to the mainstream.

The State government has completed the survey and received the reports from all the 75 districts. It found that more than 7,000 madrasas in the State were unrecognised by the Board.