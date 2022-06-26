U.P. Lok Sabha bypolls | BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests Rampur seat from SP
Asim Raja, considered close to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, loses
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday wrested the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll.
"Mr. Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.
Mr. Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd. Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd. Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.
The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Azam Khan following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
"This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Mr. Lodhi said, adding that he would now work as their "chowkidar".
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.