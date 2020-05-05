Other States

U.P. legislator held for curbs violation

Aman Mani Tripathi, an Independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in the Najibabad area of Bijnor on Monday evening along with six persons for violating lockdown norms, police said. Mr. Tripathi represents the Nautanwa Assembly segment of Maharajganj district.

Sanjeev Tyagi, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, told reporters, “He was stopped during routine checking and was found without a travel pass.” Mr. Tyagi said he has been booked.

The arrest of the MLA came hours after he was sent back from Uttarakhand for violating the rules of lockdown as he was trying to travel to Badrinath and Kedarnath on the pretext of praying for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s father, who passed away recently.

