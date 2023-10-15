ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women

October 15, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitates women achievers from various fields under the fourth phase of ‘Mission Shakti Abhiyan’, at Lok Bhawan Auditorium, in Lucknow on October 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 14 in Lucknow launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, focused on promoting women’s self-reliance, safety and respect. The programme started with Mr. Adityanath flagging off a Women Empowerment Rally, from his official residence in Lucknow. The rally passed several locations in the capital before concluding at the 1090 Intersection.

“The fourth phase of the Mission Shakti aims to replicate the success of earlier phases and reach towards broader segment. Rallies across 75 districts have been initiated. We will honour entities and individuals demonstrating exemplary efforts in enhancing women’s safety, self-reliance and respect, within their districts,” said Mr. Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added women can achieve remarkable successes and the State government is also making efforts to empower the female population. “With willpower and support from the government and administration, women can achieve remarkable feats. U.P. is the most populous State in the country and we need to make special efforts for the welfare of the vast female population. Rallies launched in the fourth phase of the Mission Shakti underlines our commitment,” added Mr. Adityanath.

The Chief Minister stressed that since its inception in 2020, Mission Shakti which eyes at curbing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect and self-reliance gained prominence. Uttar Pradesh planned for many events in the coming days under ‘Mission Shakti’ to sensitise women about the widow pension scheme, Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, Janani Suraksha Yojana, CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana, CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana, CM Bal Sewa Yojana and other schemes initiated by the Union and State government. Women government employees and women who benefitted from the schemes will participate along with local people’s representatives in these events.

