ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. juvenile home inmate death: Post-mortem inconclusive, viscera to be sent for further tests

January 10, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

The boy was found unconscious in the government protection home on January 8 and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead

PTI

The post-mortem of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home who was found unconscious last week could not ascertain the cause of his death and his viscera has been preserved for further examination, police said on January 10.

The boy was found unconscious in the government protection home on January 8 and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police.

He was shifted to the government protection home from the district jail after he was declared a juvenile in a murder case on May 23 last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The cause of the inmate's death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem examination. His viscera has been preserved and will be sent for further tests," said Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh.

The inmate's mother has alleged that she visited the juvenile home on January 6 to meet her son but the staff did not allow it. Two days later, she was informed about her son's death.

She claimed that her son was not ill.

District Probation Officer Satish Gautam on Monday told reporters that a judicial inquiry has been recommended into the boy's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US