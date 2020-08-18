UP junior health minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19

Atul Garg, the Minister of State for Medical and Health in Uttar Pradesh, has tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the scheduled session of the State Assembly.
Mr. Garg said he had tested negative in the RT-PCR test done on August 15. However, the rapid antigen test result came out positive late on Monday, he said on Tuesday.
The 62-year-old legislator from Ghaziabad asked those who came in contact with him from August 16 to 18 to get tested.
This comes after around 20 employees of the state Assembly recently tested positive.
UP Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said all preparations had been done to convene the session from August 20 with COVID-19 protocols in place.
All legislators would have to get tested before the session and were provided testing facilities close to their residences, said Mr. Dixit.
As the MLAs would have one seat vacant between them to maintain social distancing, the lobbies and balconies in the House would be utilised to accomodate them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath