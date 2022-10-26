U.P. hospital building to be sealed for ‘demolition’ after dengue patient injected with ‘mosambi’ juice

Mayank Kumar October 26, 2022 18:17 IST

A few days back it was alleged that Pradeep Pandey, who was being treated at the hospital was given sweet lime juice in the drips instead of blood platelets

Amid allegations of injecting ‘mosambi’ juice in the drips instead of blood platelets to a 32-year-old patient named Pradeep Pandey, who later died, in Uttar Pradesh, the Prayagraj Development Authority on Wednesday issued a notice to the Global Hospital Trauma Centre and asked to vacate the premises by October 28, 11 a.m. so that the authorities can carry out demolition work. According to a letter from the authorities, the building where the hospital functioned was built without prior permission as per the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act—1973. “You have been issued showcause notice on 03.09.2021 and the date of hearing was fixed on 17.09.2021 and 06.10.2021, in which you were not present and also no document was sent to us. Hence the decision of demolition was passed on 11.01.2022,” read the letter. The Prayagraj health administration has constituted a three-member panel to investigate into the allegations made by the victim’s family. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also promised strict action against the hospital, if found guilty.



